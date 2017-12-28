KURNOOL: Dhone Civil Court directed the police to register cases against KE Shyam Babu, son of Deputy Chief Minister KE Krishnamurthy, Devanakonda ZPTC member Kapatrala Bojjamma and Veldurti police station SI Tulasi Naga Prasad.

Acting on a petition filed by the widow of slain leader Cherukulapadu Narayana Reddy, Dhone Civil Court Judge Anjaneyulu ordered the police to register a case under Sections 190 and 200 of Criminal Procedure Code, 1973 against the trio.

The Judge also ordered the police to submit all the details of progress in the murder case of Narayana Reddy by January 25, 2018.

However, speaking to TNIE, about the orders of Dhone Civil Court, DSP Baba Fakruddin said that no such orders have been received.

It may be noted here that KE Shyam Babu has also been named as an accused in the sensational murder of YSR Congress Pattikonda in-charge Cherukulapadu Narayana Reddy. In all, about 15 people have been named as accused in the case.

But no action has been taken against the accused, prompting the court to give orders to the cops.