TIRUPATI: The revenue authorities are all set to pay compensation to 172 families, including property owners, for eviction from around the ancient temple of Lord Shiva at Srikalahasti as part of the master plan of the temple, for which the government has allocated Rs 100 crore.

Valuation of structures by R&B and mandal revenue officials has been completed and reported to the Collector. A total of 4.3 acres of land around temple has been accounted for compensation.

After evaluating all the parameters and present value of land, the district revenue authorities have fixed the price at Rs 3,07,000 per sq Ankanam, that is 72 sqft, around the temple. According to the records, there are 172 families, shopkeepers, shop-cum-house owners, lodges and vacant land owners in the temple vicinity.

According to R&B sources, the value of 80 houses, 65 shop-cum-houses, nine lodges and 12 vacant sites has been determined.

As per the master plan which was approved by the State government, the Endowments department will give a facelift to the ancient temple. “Development works worth Rs 60-crore will be taken up as per the master plan. In the first phase, works worth Rs 40 crore will be executed, officials sources said.

The Rs 100 crore is an allocation meant exclusively for payment of compensation to the displaced families due to implementation of the master plan.

The payment of compensation to the displaced will be made in a transparent manner without giving scope for any irregularities. Every aspect pertaining to implementation of the master plan is being informed to higher authorities, said Srikalahasthi temple officials.