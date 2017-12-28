KADAPA: A locked house at Kolimi Veedhi in Rajampet was burgled on Wednesday and the burglars decamped with 25 tolas of gold jewellery worth Rs 7.5 lakh and silver ornaments worth Rs 30,000.

Police said that house owner C Srinivas is working as malaria officer in Kadapa. Two days ago his wife went out of station. Burglars broke open the main door and decamped with gold and silver ornaments. Having learnt about the burglary, Srinivas complained to the police.