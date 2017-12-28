VIJAYAWADA: The members of Andhra Chamber of Commerce (ACC) emphasised the need to lower tax slabs in the next Union Budget to reduce the burden on common man and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

In a pre-budget meeting held in the city on Wednesday, representatives from industries and chambers also spoke about the gaps in the implementation of Goods and Service Tax (GST). Regional chairman of ACC M Rajaiah said that the high GST being levied on hotels is weakening the sector’s economy. “Instead of implementing different tax slabs, a single rate of 12 per cent should be made applicable to the hospitality industry,” he suggested.

He further said that petroleum products and electricity should be brought under GST’s ambit immediately. “GST on real estate can be implemented three years later after the stabilisation of present situation,” Rajaiah added.

The members also stated that ACC would write a letter to Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju to launch flights to Singapore, Dubai and other international destinations. They also requested that the Vijayawada-Mumbai airway service, to begin in January, be made a daily service instead of the present three-day per week.

Andhra Pradesh Hotel Owners’ Association president Muthavarapu Srinivasa Babu suggested the government to permit theatres to screen five shows a day to give a boost to film industry.

CREDAI city president Ch Sudhakar, Efftronics MD D Rama Krishna and others were also present in the meeting.

