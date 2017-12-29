RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM : Following two thefts in two flats of Saisree Apartment on JN Road late on Sunday night under Prakash Nagar police station limits, Urban SP B Rajakumari asked police officers to be vigilant, suspecting that notorious offenders, known as the Chaddi Banian gang, was moving in the city.

The police have urged the denizens to be alert of the ‘Chaddi Gang’ after a few CCTV visuals confirmed the presence of one of the most notorious robbery gangs.

Known to be prominent during the night times just wearing their inner wear, the ‘Chaddi gang’ are notorious for committing robberies particularly when the residents are not in their homes. According to Rajamahendravaram East Zone DSP R Ramesh Babu, the CCTV visuals show an eight-member gang walking along an isolated street, probably figuring out whether there were any locked houses in the area. The police are suspecting that the burglaries that took place in two locked flats of Saisree Apartment on JN Road on December 24 could have been carried out by the gang.

Hunt on for gang of thieves

The gang drugged watchman Bhaskara Rao

After one of the flat owners, Suryakantham returned to her house from Hyderabad, she lodged a complaint that her house lock was broken