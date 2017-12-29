GUNTUR: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has stated that Amaravati will take shape in next six months as development works are being expedited in the capital region.He laid the foundation stone for AP Forensic Science Laboratory (APFSL) to be constructed in five acres of land at a cost of `400 crore at Thullur on Thursday. He exhorted police personnel to adopt latest technologies to curb crime in the State. He highlighted the role of police in maintaining law and order in the society.

The Chief Minister said Andhra Pradesh has ushered in a revolution in the form of knowledge power with the launch of fibergrid project. The AP FiberNet will give connection at Rs 149 per month for 15 Mbps line to 1.3 crore households.

The CM suggested that officials concentrate on increasing the renewable energy production while reducing thermal power. He said with the utilisation of thermal and hydel power efficiently the cost of electricity will be under control. He said AP is the only state in the country which had not increased power tariff.

DGP N Sambasiva Rao, Municipal Administration Minister P Narayana, Principal Secretary, Home Affairs Anuradha, Guntur ZP Chairperson Sk Johny Moon, District Collector K Sasidhar, MLA T Sravan Kumar, Anglo-Indian MLA Philip C Tocher, MLC AS Ramakrishna, Guntur Rural SP Ch V Appala Naidu and others participated.