HYDERABAD: In a purported release by CPI (Maoist) party, former Maoist central committee member Jampanna alias Narasimha Reddy is framed as a betrayal to the ideology. The letter contained that he did not discuss the issue with the party members, despite being the member of central committee.

The letter also contained that Jampanna was dismissed about two years ago for his ideological differences, but he didn’t change the attitude. “Though he participated in the revolutionary movement for a relatively long period of three decades and developed as one among the highest ranked leaders, he had several weaknesses, limitations and non-proletarian trends like individualism, bureaucracy and false prestige that continued throughout his political life as a comrade. He refused to attend several meetings held by the central committee and was panicky,” the release by central committee read.