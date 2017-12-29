GUNTUR: Prof. Muhammad Yunus, Nobel Laureate and founder of Grameen Bank, Bangladesh released Acharya Nagarjuna University International Students Cell (ISC) prospectus for academic year 2018-19 on Thursday. The ISC consists of 523 international students from nearly 20 countries, pursuing various UG and PG courses and research programmes.

Prof Muhammad Yunus appreciated the initiatives taken by International Students Cell.

International Students Cell Director professor GVSR Anjaneyulu said 18 universities from USA, Canada, Ethiopia, Tanzania, Panama and others entered into MoUs with ANU.