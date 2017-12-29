VISAKHAPATNAM: Along with Simhachalam, many noted temples of the district made arrangements for the auspicious “Mukkoti Ekadasi” festival celebrations. Simhachalam temple made extensive arrangements with an expectation of huge turnout of devotees for the Uttara Dwara darshan of Simhachaleswara from 5 am on Friday. This year darshan time has been extended by half-an hour on the demand of the devotees.

The Devasthanam has prepared nearly one lakh laddus along with anna prasada vitharana for 15,000 devotees. Special security arrangements were made with 100 temple and police personnel and fire safety and medical units were set up near the hill shrine. Similarly, Upamaka- Venkateswara Swamy temple, Sagar Nagar ISCON temple, Kanchara Veedhi - Yembar Mannar temple, Ambica Bagh’s Sri Sita Ramachandra Swamy devasthanam, Kapparada Vaibhava Venkateswara Swamy temple, Port Venkateswara Swamy temple and several Vaishnavite temples made elaborate arrangements for celebrating this auspicious festival in a grand manner.

According to the Simhachalam temple authorities, the temple chief priest along with his followers begin with the Suprabhata Seva at around 1 am (midnight of Thursday-Friday) and after performing all traditional rituals, at around 5 am they will allow the public for the ‘Uttara dwara darshan’ of ‘Sesha Talpa Sai’ who blesses the devotees for happiness, health, wealth and peace. As a privilege of the devasthanam hereditary chief patron family, The Vizianagaram Maharajah’s family member will have the first darshan of the Lord, followed by the public.

Usually this ‘Uttara dwara darshan’ at Simhachalam closes at 9.30 am and this year, Devasthanam authorities took the decision to extend the holy darshan by half-an hour up to 10 am to facilitate more number of devotees to have darshan. Nearly 70,000 devotees are expected to visit the holy shrine. For the special occasion, temple authorities have made many special arrangements like introducing `500 tickets for special quick darshan, separate VIP gallery for politicos and officials, one lakh prasadam laddus for sale through counters, free anna prasadam for 15,000 devotees, free butter milk and water will be supplied to the devotees in the queue lines, Medical assistance at three places (two at hilltop and one at the foothills), and CCTV camera surveillance.

Arrangements galore

