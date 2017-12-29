HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad High Court on Thursday extended its interim orders passed earlier restraining the trial court at Visakhapatnam from pronouncing its judgment in the sensational “Dalits tonsure case” involving TDP MLA Thota Thrimurthulu to Jan 22 next year.Justice S V Bhatt passed this order in a petition by Koti China Raju, one of the victim, seeking stay of all further proceedings in the above pending before 11th Additional District and Sessions Court and Special Session Judge for SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act at Visakhapatnam.

As for the case, initially it was registered with Draksharama police station in East Godavari district against Thota Thrimurthulu, the then and present MLA from Ramachandrapuram assembly segment, and others under the SC ST Act in the year 1997 as the accused summoned the victims, belonging to Dalit community, who included the petitioner, allegedly abused and insulted in the name of caste and also tonsured their heads and removed eye-brows.

Later, the case was transferred to Visakhapatnam in 2008 for the safety of witnesses and so on. A special public prosecutor Y Sujatha was also appointed. In 2015, dealing with a plea by the complainants the high court had also directed to conduct trial expeditiously.On earlier occasion, the petitioner’s counsel told the court that the special public prosecutor had not placed the caste certificates of the victims before the trial court in spite of orders passed by the High Court in August this year.

Failure to place the above certificates as evidence before the trial court was because of political pressures. Though it was brought to the notice of the trial court the latter heard the arguments and posted the case to Dec 14 for pronouncement of judgment.