HYDERABAD: In 2017, about 5,968 hectares (Ha) (14,747 acres) of forest land in Telangana was diverted for the purpose of various projects. The forest lands were diverted for 42 projects but five projects accounted for most of the diverted forest lands - 3,168.13 Ha for Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project, 1,174 Ha for setting up the VLF station in Pudur village Ranga Reddy district for the Eastern Naval Command and 1,438.46 Ha in three separate projects for coal mining for Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL).

The other projects for which forest lands were diverted include laying of drinking water pipeline as part of the Mission Bhagiratha project, laying of optic fibre cables by private companies, widening of roads passing through forest areas and mining of minor minerals. Telangana’s forest cover stands at an abysmal 14.72 per cent as per the State of Forest Report - 2015 of Telangana forest department, which says that only 16504.33 sq km of the state’s geographic area of 1,12,102 sq km is ‘forest’.

Although Telangana government claims the state’s forest cover area to be 24 per cent of its geographical area, it is just the percent of area ‘notified’ by the government as ‘forest’ which covers scrubs and non-forest areas. However, as per the central government’s definition of forest only such areas that are categorized as Very Dense Forest, Moderately Dense Forest and Open Forest can be counted as ‘forests’.

While the state government is trying to increase forest cover in the state by planting saplings as part of Haritha Haaram, for which about 35 crore saplings were planted this year, only a part of these saplings are planted in forest areas. The year also saw many forest clearance proposals of Telangana government passing through various protected areas in the state including Amrabad and Kawal tiger reserves getting clearances from the National Board for Wildlife including giving clearance for diversion of 1,136 hectares or about 2,800 acres of forests forming part of the Tiger corridor between Tadoba Tiger Reserve of Maharashtra, Kawal Tiger Reserva in Telangana and Indravathi Tiger Reserve in Chattisgarh for the construction of Pranahita irrigation canal in the 44th meeting of standing committee of NBWL.

Empty talk?

