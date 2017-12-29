TIRUMALA: Vaikuntha Ekadasi fete has started in advance at the famous hill shrine of Tirumala. Pilgrims who reached for Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan on Friday, were allowed into the compartments of Vaikuntham Queue Complex (VQC) 1 and 2 in the wee hours of Thursday. The VQC 1 and 2 got filled with pilgrims within no time. The number of pilgrims waiting in 44 compartments for darshan was 18,800 within hours.

Meanwhile, thousands of pilgrims thronged the temporary sheds built at Alwar tank and Narayanagiri gardens and other queue lines too. The waiting pilgrims in the VQC and other queue lines can get darshan only after 30 hours, a temple official said.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) cancelled issuing Divya Darshan tokens and Rs 300 special darshan tickets for Friday on account of Vaikuntha Ekadasi.Thousands of devotees who reached Tirumala, spent their night at Narayanagiri gardens in the bone-biting cold. Standing in the long queue lines formed between the entry points at Gogarbham junction and Bata Gangamma temple had become a nightmare for the pilgrims. The wet floor caused severe inconvenience to them.

Some pilgrims alleged that beverages and enough food were not provided to those standing in the long queues all the day. Pilgrims in the temporary sheds at Narayanagiri gardens also faced several problems. Only 10 mobile toilets were set up at the place for thousands of pilgrims, which are highly inadequate.

Meanwhile, the TTD has come under tremendous pressure to issue darshan passes and provide accommodation to the VIPs visiting the hill shrine in large numbers for the auspicious occasion. Many politicians and officials found it difficult to get accommodation at Tirumala. Even though the TTD set up many counters to issue darshan passes and provide accommodation to people’s representatives and officials, many were unaware of the actual situation at the hill shrine, which made them wait for hours.