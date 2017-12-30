KAKINADA : The understaffed Food Safety Department of East Godavari district, which has been bombarded with a slew of adulteration-related complaints ahead of Sankranti, does not even have a vehicle to transport its officials to inspection sites. With the festive season just around the corner, a number of food joints and pushcarts have sprung up across the district, most of them at unhygienic spots, some even near garbage dumps and sewage drains.

The Food Safety Department near Nagamallithota Junction was set up by the government in 2011 to monitor the quality of food being served across eateries in the district. Though six positions have been sanctioned to take care of the job, just three people run the show at the office which does not even have a sweeper.Though the department has its task cut out for it, the critical shortage of staff has increased the workload of the officials in the team tremendously, preventing them from registering cases suo motu. The district, which has a population of around 53 lakh, has its headquarters in Kakinada.

The other major towns of East Godavari are Rajamahendravaram, Amalapuram, Rampachodavaram, Chintur, Tuni and Peddapuram. Two municipal corporations and seven municipalities control its 64 mandals.Assistant food control officer V Nageswara Rao told TNIE action would be taken on receiving written complaints. “There is only one gazetted food inspector in the district. When complaints are filed, we collect food samples from the eatery concerned and send it to a lab for testing,” he said.

The officer explained that besides registering cases, the officials attend court proceedings as well. “We have requested the government to provide adequate manpower and vehicles,” he said. The ideal situation, according to experts, is for each of the 64 mandals in the district to have a food safety officer. Food quality inspection is a continuous process and can be effectively monitored only in the presence of sufficient officers.