SRIKAKULAM: The ACB on Friday nabbed yet another government official for amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.The market value of the property and goods seized from the ITDA Seethampeta deputy executive engineer working at Pathapatnam in Srikakulam district is estimated to be around rs 20 crore. Sleuths of the Anti-corruption Bureau raided the residence of B Krishna Kumar at Balaga and conducted simultaneous checks at five other locations including Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Guntur and his office in Pathapatnam.

ACB DSP K Rajendra said documents pertaining to several properties including 9 flats in Rajam, one in Visakhapatnam, 3 plots in Parvathipuram and one in Bhogapuram of Vizianagaram district had been unearthed. “We also seized a car, a motorcycle, 300 grams of gold, silver and rs 20 lakh in cash,” he said.

The 44-year-old has been produced before court. The accused officer joined the government in August 2005 as an assistant executive engineer in the Tribal Welfare Department in Vizianagaram district. He was promoted as deputy executive engineer in 2009 and transferred to Parvathipuram in 2012.

While at Parvathipuram, he was given the responsibility of overlooking the construction of vegetable pandals at 8 mandals of ITDA at an estimated cost of Rs1.02 crore. On suspecting irregularities, the regional vigilance and enforcement officer in Srikakulam submitted a detailed report to the government.