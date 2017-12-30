VIJAYAWADA: It has been an eventful year of sorts for the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA). From building the Legislative Assembly and Council to allotting returnable plots to farmers to seeing two universities starting operations to almost finalising the master plan to clearing legal obstacles, the Authority, which will celebrate its third formation day on Saturday, has made steady progress in 2017. The officials, who plan to give a definitive shape to Amaravati by the end of 2020, have now turned their focus to creation of the trunk and neighbourhood-level infrastructure. However, initial estimates show that the state government would require Rs 29, 676 crore in the next three years to make their plans possible.

According to sources, close to 50 percent of the outlay is required to develop the infrastructure for returnable Land Pooling Scheme (LPS) plots alone.The Authority which pinned hopes on the World Bank loan is now looking at alternative sources as the former would release the funds only post April, 2018. “For construction of Amaravati, we totally need Rs 58,000 crore. Apart from the loan commitment made by the World Bank and Hudco, we are in talks with Asian Development Bank, Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) and other private banks for sovereign and non-sovereign routes,” said a senior official.

The infrastructure for returnable plots will be developed with loans from commercial banks on the state government guarantee. “A request has been made to the government for guarantee and for arranging domestic bonds such as masala bonds to raise funds,” the official added.Meanwhile, the officials hope that growing economic activity in the capital region in the wake of various institutes having set up shop will help them secure finances. For the record, land allocation for various institutes is at different stages of completion. “More than 50 institutes such as private universities, central government offices, schools and colleges, hotels and others have sought land. While some of them already got the possession of land, others have identified and paid the requisite money, another official explained.

Panel constituted to speed up power generation units in Amaravati

Principal secretary, CRDA, Ajay Jain said a committee has been constituted to facilitate faster decision-making and implementation of projects related to power generation and transmission in Amaravati. He said a meeting will be held on Jan 4 to discuss an action plan in this regard. In a meeting held on Friday, Ajay Jain said the State government would appoint a chief engineer to oversee establishment of power generation in the capital. “The committee will have members from CRDA, Amaravati Development Corporation, APSPDCL and Aarvee Associates.