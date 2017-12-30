KURNOOL: The Kurnool MLC (Local Authorities Constituency) election is unanimous as two independent candidates withdrew their nominations on Friday. Telugu Desam Party nominee KE Prabhakar was declared elected as an MLC by Returning Officer and Joint Collector V Prasanna Venkatesh. Prabhakar along with Deputy Chief Minister KE Krishnamurthy and other senior TDP leaders, came to the office of the Joint Collector in the afternoon and received the Certificate of Election from the Returning Officer.

The election was necessitated as Silpa Chakrapani Reddy quit the post after he joined the YSR Congress during Nandyal byelection in August. He was elected on the TDP ticket against YSRCP’s Gouru Venkat Reddy. The YSRC did not field its candidate in the MLC election.

MPTCs Association president Jaya Prakash Reddy and P Nagireddy entered the fray as independents. But they opted out of the contest on the last day for withdrawal of nominations, paving the election of Prabhakar, who is the brother of the Deputy Chief Minister, as an MLC unopposed. TDP cadre celebrated the victory of Prabhakar at the party office by distributing sweets and bursting crackers. District TDP president Somisetty Venkateswarlu hailed the election of Prabhakar.