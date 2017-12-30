SRIKAKULAM: In a tragic incident, a 30-year-old techie was hacked to death by his father allegedly over property issues at Navya Nagar of Rajam in the early hours of Friday. The issue came to light after the family members lodged a complaint with the local police.

The deceased has been identified as Kalipindi Sreekanth Naidu and he was working as a software engineer with a company in Hyderabad. According to Rajam rural CI M Veera Kumar, Sreekanth Naidu had heated arguments regarding property matters with his father K Seetaram Naidu, a retired teacher, on Thursday night. “Sreekanth Naidu and his father exchanged heated arguments over the sale of a property for his sister’s marriage. At around 11 pm on Thursday, when Sreekanth Naidu was sleeping, his father attacked him. The family members rushed Sreekanth to a hospital where he died while undergoing treatment at around 1:30 am on Friday,” the CI said.

A case has been registered at Rajam police station and the investigation is on. The accused is at large.

