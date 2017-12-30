HYDERABAD: The ongoing verbal war between the Congress Party and TRS over shifting of the venue of Indian Science Congress (ISC) from the Osmania University to Manipur University reached its peak on Friday with both the parties firing choicest salvos at each other. Continuing its fireworks at the ruling party for the sudden cancellation of Science Congress at the OU campus, the Congress Party said by ensuring the shifting of the venue of the prestigious event from the OU to some other university, the State government had brought disrepute to the Osmania University, which is a premier institution in State.

“In order to cover up his inefficiency, the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has painted a picture as if there is law and order problem in the OU. He has been trying to portray the university as a haven to extremists. It’s very unfortunate that the university has lost the opportunity to host 105 Indian Science Congress, because of the State government’s inability,” Telangana Congress chief spokesperson Dasoju Sravan criticised here on Friday.

The Congress leader made these remarks in the presence of AICC State affairs incharge RC Khuntia, TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy and others at Gandhi Bhavan here, during a programme organised to induct former Janashakthi leader Gundeti Rajaram into Congress. Rajaram said, “Chief Minister KCR, who repeatedly promised at the time of Telangana movement that in the separate State his party would implement the agenda of naxals, is now speaking with a different voice. His government is gunning down Naxalites by resorting to fake encounters.”

AICC state affairs incharge RC Khuntia alleged that government had been facing corruption allegations on every front. Hitting back at Congress, TRS said State government had no role in shifting of Science Congress from the Osmania University to Manipur. “Congress tried to politicise the recent suicide of Murali,. After the incident, the party provoked OU students against State government and tried to incite violence in the university campus. Backed by Congress, some leaders of the students even issued warnings to the government that if ISC is organised in the OU, they would not allow the Prime Minister to attend the event. Because of these threats issued by the OU students, the governing body of the university sought some time to conduct the event. Then, the venue was shifted to Manipur University,” he said.