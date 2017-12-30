MACHILIPATNAM: Four persons, including three women, were today killed and seven others were injured in a road accident at Myalavaram in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district.

Myalavaram Circle Inspector P. Ramachandra Rao said an autorickshaw collided with a car on national highway 30 today afternoon killing the driver and three women passengers of the autorickshaw.

The deceased were identified as G Nagamani, S Latha, M Meri and autorickshaw driver G Nageswara, police said.

The police said that the rickshaw was carrying eleven people including the driver, all relatives hailing from Pulluru.

A case has been registered and further investigations are underway, the official said.