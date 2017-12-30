GUNTUR: Radhika Vemula, mother of Dalit research scholar Rohith Vemula has lashed out at the growing atrocities against Dalits in Andhra Pradesh.In an interaction with mediapersons here on Friday, she vehemently criticised the lackluster approach of the government in curtailing atrocities against Dalits. Stating that Andhra Pradesh has become a den for Dalit atrocities, she said in recent times, both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, witnessed many harassment cases against Dalits and marginalised sections.

One such incident was that of Ravi Kumar from Guntur who committed suicide when harassed by his higher officials. In Telangana, a Dalit woman was burnt alive, she pointed out. “Recently a Dalit woman was stripped naked by TDP workers as she protested against the atrocities of the government,” she said referring to the recent incident in Pendurthi of Visakhapatnam district.

She said media and other sources quote that Andhra Pradesh ranked 5th in cases filed by Dalits against harassment in the year 2016. “In February that year, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu made a statement “Who wants to be born in a Dalit family?”. This shows his negligent attitude towards Dalit community,” she said and called for proactive action on part of the government to ensure atrocities against Dalits are not repeated in future.