HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad task force police on Friday arrested two Nigerians and a Ghana national who were reportedly planning to sell narcotic and psychotropic substances in the city for the New Year’s Eve. The seizure, which also includes 25 gm of heroin, is worth over `one crore. The seized cocaine - 250 gm of it - is said to be of the purest form ever seized in the city, and was wrapped in chocolate wrappers. The drug was sealed in five layers of polythene.



A preliminary probe revealed that the two arrested Nigerian nationals were sex maniacs. The duo reportedly confessed to the police that they used to drug other African nationals before having sex with them.During a press conference in his office, city police commissioner VV Srinivas Rao said, “This is the biggest catch ever by the city police so far. The seized drugs are worth over `one crore. The accused imported the chocolate paper-wrapped cocaine candies through air cargo to Mumbai and then transported the same to Hyderabad by road. The drugs were brought to the city for sale during New Year celebrations.”

How it happened

Acting on a tip off, the west zone task force team of Hyderabad caught the Nigerian duo Ajah John Chukwu alias Pattrick Williams Uzonna, a student living in Banjara Hills and Bernard Wilson, a hair-stylist living in Tolichowki, and also a Ghana national identified as Mason Lucas, textile exporter from Mumbai. The cops seized 250 gm of cocaine - all in nine parts wrapped in chocolate papers, 25 gm of heroin, a packet of plain chocolates, 50 plastic covers, 10 mobile phones and the original passport of Chukwu.