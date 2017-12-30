HYDERABAD: A life-sized robot claimed to be the world’s first smart policing robot was launched in the city by IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan on Friday. The five-foot seven inch, suave looking bot called the Smart RoboCop is equipped with cameras, and an array of sensors connected to GPS in its beta version and has been developed by H-Bots Robotics, Hyderabad-based robotics technology company. All the components have been sourced from within the country. It has been created to support security systems in the city and is likely to be deployed by July next year.

Smart RoboCop being unveiled in

Hyderabad on Friday | R Satish Babu

The robot can move, recognise people, take complaints, detect bombs, identify suspects, interact with people and answer to queries and has been worked on with a 16-member team in the last six months in a lab facility in Hyderabad, which is called Makers Leeway. The lab enables prototyping solutions in robotics.

The founder of H Bots and also the mind behind Arya, PSV Kisshhan said that the idea is not to replace humans, but that it works as value addition.Placed in any locality, the bot has been equipped with a system where people can lodge a complaint with the police from where it is stationed through the options available which include complaints, emergency complaints, which can be lodged through video, audio and photos.

People can also make use of emergency services, where, for example, an accident can be reported from the spot or even if one wants to complain to the SHE Teams with the help of capture option that is available. A complaint number is provided which can help track the status. There are plans to also integrate the E-challan system. It can also do a 360 degree surveillance, face and gesture recognition and is also said to control theft.

PSV Kisshhan said that it can be deployed for security and law enforcement, used in all police stations as an informatnt and can also be deployed in public places.

“We have been provided support from the Assam Police and also the Telangana Police who helped us with information on their operations and also gave us feedback to develop further. We will be testing this on the ground in the next few months, improve it and they will be deployed by June,” said PSV Kisshhan, founder of H-Bots Robotics who has been in the field of developing robots for the last nine years.

Though the company has made an investment of `45 lakh, they plan to sell it at a cost of `5lakh. While H-Bots has built in the technology, the hardware building has been outsourced to other start-ups in the country.Currently, they are in the process of building 38 smart policing robots. The company also signed an MoU with a Amigo Group, a company based in Thailand.

