HYDERABAD: In a setback to N Srinivasan of India Cements, the Special CBI Court on Friday dismissed his plea seeking exemption from his personal appearance in the Jagan assets case. During the course of hearing, the counsel for Srinivasan submitted that his client who was aged 72 years has been facing inconvenience in attending the court and that he has to look into affairs of various companies.

An advocate would appear before the court on his behalf to avoid any obstacles to the case hearing, he said and urged the court to grant relief from his personal appearance in the case and to allow his counsel to appear on his behalf.

On the other hand, the counsel for Enforcement Directorate told the court that granting relief to Srinivasan at this stage would have an impact on the case hearing. In fact, the accused was facing severe charges regarding money laundering. How could the accused seek relief when he has been managing company affairs at this age, he pointed out. Taking the submissions of ED counsel into consideration, the Special CBI Court refused to grant relief to Srinivasan and posted the case to Jan 19 for further hearing. Meanwhile, YSR Congress president Jagan Mohan Reddy and his close aide and MP Vijay Sai Reddy appeared before the Special CBI court.

HC on allotting land to TDP, not paying owners

Hyderabad: Wondering at the non-payment of compensation for the farmers’ lands which were acquired for construction of Telugu Desam party office in Mangalagiri mandal in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh, the High Court on Friday directed the Andhra Pradesh government to file a detailed counter affidavit on the petition filed seeking payment of adequate compensation