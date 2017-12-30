HYDERABAD: In a setback to N Srinivasan, managing director of India Cements and former president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, the special CBI court here on Friday dismissed his plea seeking exemption from personal appearance in the Jagan assets case.His counsel submitted that Srinivasan, aged 72 years, had been facing inconvenience in attending the court and that he had to look into the affairs of various companies. An advocate would appear on his behalf to avoid any obstacles to the hearing, he said and urged the court to grant him relief from personal appearance.

Enforcement Directorate’s counsel said granting relief to Srinivasan at this stage would impact the case.

The court refused to grant relief to Srinivasan and posted the case to January 19 for further hearing.

JAGAN APPEARSYSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his close aide and MP Vijay Sai Reddy appeared in the special CBI court which was dealing with the illegal assets case.