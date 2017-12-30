VISAKHAPATNAM: One worker was severely injured in a fire accident at Corey Organics Private Limited in Parawada pharma city in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. The incident was reported to have taken place at around 9 am.

According to Parawada police, they received calls regarding fire explosion at about 9.30 am and rushed to the spot. Though it was claimed that there was an explosion in the reactor in the company, police said that they are yet to identify about how the fire broke out.

Sources said that two workers who were close to the spot were injured, however, police only confirmed that one was injured.

"There seems to be some mishap due to solvents, but technically we could ascertain it only after speaking to the company personnel. One has received severe injuries and has been hospitalised. As it is a case of burn injuries he has to put under 48 hours of observation," Parawada inspector Swamy Naidu told The New Indian Express.