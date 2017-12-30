TIRUPATI: After years, Tirumala witnessed a record turnout of pilgrims for Vaikuntha Ekadasi and Dwadasi Darshan. More than 1.5 lakh pilgrims reached the hill shrine on Friday. Despite the announcement of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) that pilgrims who entered the queue line at 5 pm on Friday, may or may not have Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan (which will be kept open till Saturday midnight), the flow continued till late in the evening. There was a heavy rush of pilgrims at all the 11 lanes at Alipiri check post leading to the hill shrine. “Right now, we have 231 vehicles to check at Alipiri check post and the rush is likely to continue till its closure at midnight,” said Prabhakar Choudary, Superintendent, Alipiri.

The check post opens at 3 am. Both the Vaikuntham Queue Complexes were full to their capacity with pilgrims. The outside queue line was up to 4 km from the main temple. Pilgrims in the queue lines were guided to temporary sheds at Narayanagiri Gardens and near Gogarbham Dam. Both the footpaths leading to the hill temple witnessed uninterrupted flow of pedestrian pilgrims. According to the temple authorities, as many as 53,523 devotees had darshan till 6 pm on Friday. It is taking 14 to 16 hours for darshan, they added.

All local temples on the hill shrine also witnessed a heavy rush of devotees. As many as 45,229 devotees tonsured their heads at Tirumala. The TTD earned `3.14 crore through Hundi collection. In addition to the services on normal days, the TTD authorities and locals of Tirumala distributed blankets to the waiting pilgrims in the queue lines. TTD Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal said all arrangements were made to ensure hassle-free darshan for all. Speaking to the media at the temple, the TTD EO said Sarva Darshan for common devotees commenced at 8:05 am on Vaikuntha Ekadasi. Devotees patiently waited for 30 hours in the queue lines for darshan.

TTD made arrangements to provide coffee, tea, anna prasadam and drinking water in the queue lines. Nearly, 3,500 Srivari Sevaks are extending services to the visiting pilgrims. Para-medical staff were deployed to provide medical aid to the pilgrims. On the occasion of Vaikuntha Dwadasi, Chakrasnanam for Sudarshana Chakrathalwar will be performed from 4:30 to 5:30 am on Saturday.

Thousands witness celestial ride at Tirumala

Tirumala: Lord Malayappa Swamy along with His two Consorts Sridevi and Bhudevi, took a celestial ride on Swarna Ratham encircling the temple at Tirumala on Friday on the occasion of Vaikuntha Ekadasi. Thousands of pilgrims thronged the Four Mada Streets to witness the celestial ride, which took place from 9 to 11 am. A large number of devotees waited eagerly to have a glimpse of the Lord on 30-ft high golden chariot, instead of entering the queue lines for darshan. Devotees showed great enthusiasm in pulling Swarna Ratham. The entire area reverberated with Govinda Namam. TTD EO Anil Kumar Singhal other temple officials participated in Vaikuntha Ekadasi celebrations.

Huge rush at temples in Kurnool dist

Kurnool: Vaikuntha Ekadasi was celebrated with religious fervour in the district on Friday. All the temples and major shrines witnessted a heavy rush of devotees on the occasion. Serpentine queues were seen at all the temples. A large number of pilgrims visited Sri Narasimha Swamy temple at Ahobilam. Sri Venkateswara temple in Kurnool, Lakshmi Narasimha temple at Veldurthi, Chennakesava Perumal temples in Koilakuntla and Banaganapalle also attracted a huge number of devotees.