HYDERABAD: Eight special trains will be run between Kacheguda and Kakinada Port to clear passenger rush. Train No.07425 Kacheguda-Kakinada Port special will depart from Kacheguda at 18:45 hours on February 2, 9, 16 and 23 (Fridays) and arrive at Kakinada Port at 06:00 hours on the next day.



In the return direction, Train No.07426 Kakinada Port-Kacheguda special will depart from Kakinada Port at 17:50 hours on February 3, 10, 17 and 24 (Saturdays) and arrive at Kacheguda at 05:10 hours on the next day. En route, these special trains will stop at Malkajgiri, Charlapalli, Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Piduguralla, Sattenapalli, Guntur, Vijayawada, Eluru, Tadepalligudem, Rajahmundry, Samalkot and Kakinada Town stations.