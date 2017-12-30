SIDDIPET : Farmers from Vemulaghat boycotted Grama Sabha once again on Friday, saying that government officials were not following rules while acquiring land. Officials had issued award notices on November 25 for the acquisition of the remaining 1,600 acres of land, and on Friday, Siddipet RDO Muthyam Reddy conducted Grama Sabha. The Sabha was called for farmers to register objections to the award notices, but none of the farmers were at the venue. The farmers, who were sporting black bands, said that they were boycotting the Sabha. RDO Muthyam Reddy and other officials waited for two hours in the village and later returned.

Farmers Hayat Uddin and Srinivas Reddy said that as per section 15(1), they had made some objections and notices should have been given to them on the objections, but officials had not done so and have issued declaration related to land acquisition, flouting rules. They told the RDO later that as per Land Act 2013, officials should provide copies of minutes of meetings, which had not been done by the officials. They also told the RDO that they had visited his office several times, but no one had cared.

The farmers pointed out that the Grama Sabha should be conducted after 30 days of issuing the award notice, but officials were conducting it within ten days of issuing notices. Meanwhile, the villagers expressed happiness at the High Court striking down collector’s order increasing the market price of lands.

It may be mentioned here that farmer Srinivas Reddy and other 25 farmers approached the court alleging that the prices were nominally increased by the collector and was below the market price.

Court set aside the order of the collector and directed the government lawyer to file a counter.

The decision of the court has given a boost to the farmers who are fighting for compensation as per Land Act 2013. Farmers from other areas also want to approach court following the example of Vemulaghat villagers. NIMZ farmers have also decided to approach court.

Why Grama Sabha was called

The Sabha was called for farmers to register objections to the award notices, but none of the farmers were at the venue. The farmers, who were sporting black bands, said that they were boycotting the Sabha. RDO Muthyam Reddy and other officials waited for two hours in the village and later returned