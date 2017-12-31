GUNTUR : The Vinukonda police arrested two persons for temple burglaries and recovered `1.57 lakh from them on Saturday. Disclosing the details to the media here on Saturday, Rural SP Ch Venkata Appala Naidu said two burglars Manikala Anjaneyulu and Rachuri Venkaiah were involved in six robbery cases at temples under Rompicherla, Savalyapuram, Karlapalem, Kakumanu and Tsundur police stations limits in Guntur rural district. Reddy Bangaraiah lodged a complaint stating that burlgars broke open the hundi at a temple in Vinukonda and decamped with devotees’ offerings worth `2.25 lakh.

Next IEA meet in Magadh University

Indira Gandhi Institute of Development Research (IGIDR) vice-chancellor Prof S Mahendra Dev elected the president of the Indian Economic Association (IEA).

The IEA meeting held at the Acharya Nagarjuna University also decided to organise the 101st conference at Magadh University at Bodhgaya in Bihar in 2018 and elected the Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) vice-chancellor G Viswanathan as the president of the next IEA conference.