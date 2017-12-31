GUNTUR : The Guntur rural police have made elaborate arrangements to ensure safety during New Year celebrations. Police requested the general public, tourists and hoteliers to conclude the New Year celebrations by 1 am on January 1.Police convened a meeting with the hoteliers to help in regulating crowds and also to plan celebrations for their guests for New Year so that there will not be any law and order issues.Earlier, the hotels and resorts have been directed to seek necessary permission from police to hold celebrations between 8 pm and 1 am on the New Year’s eve.

The law & order as well as the traffic police will be patrolling the roads and setting up check posts till much after the deadline is past. This is to prevent miscreants from causing law & order problems as well as to ensure that drink-and- drive does not take place on city roads to cause accidents.In the same vein, the traffic police will keep their eyes peeled for youngsters doing wheelies or indulging in drag racing in the excitement of ushering in the New Year, or even under the influence of alcohol.

Similarly, rash driving and even creating nuisance on the roads will attract strict action from the police.

Guntur Rural SP Ch Venkata Appala Naidu told Express: “We are guarding all the main roads where youths do wheelies and races on roads. With this, we are having special drives for drink-and-drive checks, high-speed or rash driving, wheelies and honking. Our police teams will be on the roads till the early hours of January 1; and if anyone is found violating the rules, they will be booked.”

“We don’t want any untoward incidents to take place. We are not stopping anyone from enjoying or celebrating the New Year. We are just asking all to be responsible - which is for the good of all, Guntur Rural SP Ch Venkata Appala Naidu added.Venkata Appala Naidu said: “All the establishments shall take the necessary precautions to maintain public order and not to create any nuisance to individuals or public at large by playing of loud music.”

Parents have been asked to ensure that their minor children do not take to the wheels; and if found to be violating, strict action would be taken against the parents.The police have also suggested that those who are planning to hit the road to reach a party destination and return, keep a driver or take a taxi to travel in case of alcohol consumption.