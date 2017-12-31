NELLORE: Central Crime Station (CCS) police along with Fourth Town police, nabbed a chain snatching gang and recovered 70 tolas of gold worth `16 lakh and two motorcycles from them. The accused were identified as Ramisetty Anjaneyulu (32), Sk Nazeer (42), S Sivashankar (32) and M Rajesh Kumar (29). OSD TP Vitaleshwar Rao disclosed the case details to newsmen at the CCS police station here on Saturday.

According to the OSD, the accused who got addicted to vices, committed several chain snatching offences across the district to earn easy money. The quartet used to target women and old men who travel alone. The accused were involved in three offences in Nellore IV Town, four in V Town, one in II Town, one in Balaji Nagar, two offences in Buchireddypalem, three in Nellore Rural, one in Indukurpeta police station limits.