THAMBALLAPALLE : YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has promised to fix `4 as minimum support price per litre of milk to help small farmers in the district who depend on backyard dairy. Speaking in a public meeting at Thamballapalle on Saturday evening as part of Praja Sankalapa Yatra, which entered the district on Thursday, he addressed a huge gathering and announced four-election promises, among total nine promises known as Navaratnalu.

He slammed Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on his election promises and his administration. Jagan said under the previous government, a villager could get rice, sugar, dal, oil and atta by spending just `185. Now, only rice is available in the fair price shop. In the village malls, price of commodities are 10 to 200 per cent high when compared with the wholesale or market price.

Chandrababu Naidu promised to all the women in the State that their gold loan would be waived immediately after he came to power, but even after 4 years of his ruling, gold loans are not cleared by the government. The Chief Minister also promised that ‘if Babu comes to power, power charges will be waived off’, instead the government has increased power tariff 4 times during these 4 years, Jagan alleged.

The Telugu Desam Party also promised to the people of AP that every poor man would get 3 cents of land for construction of pucca house, but there is no flat or house site.

There is no faith on the politico system and to regain the faith, the politician should be dragged out and punish when he failed on poll promises, Jagan said.“With the blessings of the people of AP and the God, if YSRC forms the government in AP, I will give pension to every old person and pension will be increased to `2,000 per month,” he said.