TIRUPATI: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has decided to lodge a complaint with the State government against previous administration for recruiting non-Hindus in TTD in violation of the Government Orders issued in 1988 and 2007. According to sources, the decision was taken after TTD Chief Vigilance and Security Officer (CVSO) A Ravikrishna submitted his report to the Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal couple of days ago. In the report, it was mentioned that during last 25 years, against the GOs issued in 1988 and 2007, a total 42 Christians were recruited and their practicing religion was even mentioned in their service records.

TTD EO asked CVSO to conduct an inquiry and submit a report last month, following complaints lodged by few Hindu organizations objecting to the recruitment of the non-Hindus in TTD, which manages the world famous hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara and other temples. The complaints were made to the TTD officials following reports in media about a TTD deputy executive officer Hemalatha using the official vehicles to visit churches in the town.

During the inquiry, it came to light that Hemalatha was recruited in TTD in 1986 and at that time there were no restrictions against the recruitment of non-Hindus in the organization. In 1988, for the first time, a Government Order was issued against the recruitment of non-Hindus in TTD except in the educational institutions run by it. Again in 2007, another government order was issued banning recruitment of non-Hindus in the educational institutions run by the TTD. However, as per the report submitted by the CVSO, between 1988 and 2007, a total 35 non-Hindus were recruited and today they are in various cadres. After 2007, another seven non-Hindus got recruited in TTD, taking the total number to 42.