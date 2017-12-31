HYDERABAD: If you are planning to party your way into the new year at a city pub or club, chances are that the youngster dancing or partying near you is an Excise department constable in civilian clothes. This new year’s eve, the Telangana Prohibition and Excise department will deploy 51 teams of young constables at party spots to check drug abuse and sale.

On seeing any suspicious activity, the constables will inform action teams that will be going around different parts of the city. Besides, teams with testing kits will conduct spot tests to identify if the substance consumed are drugs or narcotics. In total, 12 such teams would be on the standby mode.

“We have asked all party places to send one invite so that our teams can just walk-in without contacting the PR (Public Relations) personnel there. A few women constables too are part of it” said Akun Sabharwal, the Excise department’s Excise wing. Sources said that around 100 constables, dressed in party clothes, will mix with the revellers. “They will drink only mocktails to avoid getting inebriated,” sources said. It is not only drugs and narcotics, the teams would also be checking for underage drinking. Pubs and clubs would verify age of customers before letting them participate in events. Owners or managers of the events would not be informed about identity of the young constables-who are already trained on conducting decoy operations, said officials from the department.

In the raids conducted in July, constables and sleuths from the Prohibition and Excise department’s State Task Force (STF) team posed as customers and gained access to the peddlers who sold LSD, MDMA and other narcotics.From late evening of this new year’s eve the young constables would keep a close watch on consumption of drugs.

Illegal foreign liquor bottles

Apart from drugs and narcotics, sleuths from the Excise department would be keeping tabs on smuggling of foreign liquor from other States into Hyderabad. In the month of May, the Excise officials busted a racket which bought duty-free liquor from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad, and selling it outside.There after, they seized duty free foreign liquor bought in Airports at Chennai, Delhi and sent to Hyderabad illegally. On Friday too, 74 bottles of Glenfiddich, Gold Label and others brands were seized.

Sleuths from the department are anticipating that all means would be explored to push in stock for new year celebrations.