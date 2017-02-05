Home States Andhra Pradesh

Experts at GITAM university event advise vaccination for students, screening for seniors

Published: 05th February 2017 05:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2017 05:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The department of Biochemistry and Bioinformatics, Institute of Science, GITAM University, organised and observed World Cancer Day on Saturday.

On the occasion, Leela Digumarti, Gynaecologic Oncologist, Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, delivered a lecture on Cervical cancer. She brought forth the burden of cervical cancer in the Indian context and the necessity of prevention and screening of Cervical cancer. She also exhorted the younger students to go for vaccination and seniors for screening and enjoy the benefits of advances in cancer prevention.  

While, KV Murali Mohan, the Prof and HoD, department of Pathology, GIMSR, explained the scientific breakthroughs in early diagnosis of cancer with special reference to breast cancer. He enlightened the students about the life style changes to be practised in preventing the cancer.

Prof MS Prasada Rao, vice-chancellor, GITAM University, highlighted the efforts of GITAM University in bringing awareness and the measures taken to reach out to society.  Prof K Aruna Lakshmi, the principal, stated that there was a large gap in patient-doctor ratio in India when compared to the Western countries. Hence there is a need to fill such gaps in fighting cancer.

In the event, Students from GITAM University and various degree colleges participated in poster, oral and quiz competitions conducted on the occasion of the World Cancer Day 2017.

