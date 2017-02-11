Law students’ convention at Kakinada

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The All India Lawyers Union (AILU) will organise a law students’ convention of the State at JNTU auditorium in Kakinada on February 12 as the Bar Council of India (BCI) invited suggestions and opinions on draft rules of Legal Education (First Amendment) Rules, 2016.

AILU general secretary Narra Srinivasa Rao on Friday said the convention covers advocacy, professional skills, law developments, judicial system, career in law practice and other issues.



The BCI will consider the opinions of the centres for legal education, law schools and public institutions on the on the draft Legal Education (First Amendment) Rules, 2016.

It also plans to compile a directory containing particulars of senior advocates practising in district courts and high courts, who want to offer lectures on a regular basis or take internship of law students, he said.



AILU has invited L Jaya Sree, Head of Law Department, Acharya Nagarjuna University, S Rajendra Prasad, AILU State president, N Rangaiah, principal of KL University, SV Pulla Reddy of Sri Krishnadevaraya University, Anantapur, and legal luminaries to deliver speeches at the law students convention, Srinivasa Rao said.