Home States Andhra Pradesh

Law students’ convention at Kakinada

 The All India Lawyers Union (AILU) will organise a law students’ convention of the State at JNTU auditorium in Kakinada on February 12

Published: 11th February 2017 01:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2017 04:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The All India Lawyers Union (AILU) will organise a law students’ convention of the State at JNTU auditorium in Kakinada on February 12 as the Bar Council of India (BCI) invited suggestions and opinions on draft rules of Legal Education (First Amendment) Rules, 2016.  

AILU general secretary Narra Srinivasa Rao on Friday said the convention covers advocacy, professional skills, law developments, judicial system, career in law practice and other issues. 


The BCI will consider the opinions of the centres for legal education, law schools and public institutions on the on the draft Legal Education (First Amendment) Rules, 2016.  

It also plans to compile a directory containing particulars of senior advocates practising in district courts and high courts, who want to offer lectures on a regular basis or take internship of law students, he said. 


AILU has invited L Jaya Sree, Head of Law Department, Acharya Nagarjuna University, S Rajendra Prasad, AILU State president, N Rangaiah, principal of KL University, SV Pulla Reddy of Sri Krishnadevaraya University, Anantapur, and legal luminaries to deliver speeches at the law students convention, Srinivasa Rao said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp