Murder mystery cracked

Published: 12th February 2017 03:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2017 04:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM : The mystery behind the death of a 19-year-old B Ramu, who was found murdered at an isolated place near Korada of Padmanabham mandal on February 8, was cracked on Saturday and it turned out to be that his girl friend’s father and brother were the culprits.

Inspector of Padmanabham police station, Y Krishna Kishore Kumar, said that they arrested G Srinu and his son G Veerababu, both native of Jonnagaddi area in Vizianagaram district. 


Ramu was a native of Somchaam area under Ranastahlam mandal in Srikakulam district and an electrician. Ramu had developed an affair with a girl and used to visit the girl’s village frequently.


Ramu after consuming liquor on February 7 had gone to the girl’s village on his bike. However, the girl’s father Srinu and her brother Veerababu warned Ramu after they came to know of the affair.

 After heated arguments when Ramu started abusing the girl’s family members, Srinu and Veerababu beat up Ramu and took him to Korada area on a bike and killed Ramu by smashing his head with a boulder. 

