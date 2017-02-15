Vizag's IIPE students give demo on contraptions based on academic studies

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Experimenting on what they have learnt about remote sensing operations and automatic control processing, first-year students of Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy (IIPE) have come up with the idea of contraption, which is making things complicated at the temporary campus of Andhra University College of Engineering here on Tuesday.

Two teams of six students each have exhibited two contraption ideas of lighting a bulb and opening a screen without the use of electrical power.

“Generally, we light a bulb by using a switch, but we tried over-engineering making things complicated. It might have advantages and disadvantages. Experimenting on this, it could be easy in doing remote sensing projects using natural resources,” said Anusha Srivatsav, a first-year student of the IIPE. Through the idea of lighting a bulb using domino effect, once the phone vibrates, it gives a push to the dominos arranged, takes a roller coaster and opens a screen using electrical power.

Explaining the second concept, team member Dhanraj said: “We have made lighting a bulb complicated, where we used alternate energy and lighted a bulb using salt water and observed that there are energy transitions which can be used for any output.”

Despite coming out with such ideas for the first time, the students find it interesting and say that they would continue to experiment with many more projects which can be used in our daily life. “There are many things which can be done, though we find it tough to start with.

Experimenting with such small things, we wish to find different concepts,” said Dhanraj. The teams got appreciations from the IIPE director (in-charge) VSRK Prasad, MP K Haribabu and Vijay Kumar, the Vijay Nirman MD.