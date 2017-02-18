Outsider enters school, slaps class X girl in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A class X student M Suneetha studying in Vellanki Zilla Parishad High School was attacked by her neighbour M Tirupathi Rao (22) on the school premises in Veerulapadu of Krishna district on Friday morning. This incident has sent shock waves in the city.

According to the police, both the victim and the accused are neighbours in Veerulapadu. Suneetha went to school in a bus around 8:30 am. After reaching the school, Tirupathi Rao entered the school and started talking to Suneetha.

But when Suneetha did not pay attention to Tirupathi Rao, he slapped her in front of other students. Suneetha fell down unconscious and soon she was shifted to a nearby hospital by the school staff. The accused managed to escape from the spot.

Later, the victim and her mother, who is a daily wage labourer, said that they did not know why Tirupathi Rao attacked the girl.

Suneetha told the media that she used to address Tirupathi Rao as a brother. The victim lodged a complaint with Veerulapadu police. Though a case has not been registered, police are searching for the accused.

A school teacher expressed shock over entering of a stranger in the school and slapping a student. Post the incident, the school students are gripped by fear.