Home States Andhra Pradesh

Outsider enters school, slaps class X girl in Vijayawada

A class X student studying in Vellanki Zilla Parishad High School was attacked by her neighbour on the school premises. 

Published: 18th February 2017 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2017 05:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A class X student M Suneetha studying in Vellanki Zilla Parishad High School was attacked by her neighbour M Tirupathi Rao (22) on the school premises in Veerulapadu of Krishna district on Friday morning. This incident has sent shock waves in the city.

According to the police, both the victim and the accused are neighbours in Veerulapadu. Suneetha went to school in a bus around 8:30 am. After reaching the school, Tirupathi Rao entered the school and started talking to Suneetha.

But when Suneetha did not pay attention to Tirupathi Rao, he slapped her in front of other students. Suneetha fell down unconscious and soon she was shifted to a nearby hospital by the school staff. The accused managed to escape from the spot.

Later, the victim and her mother, who is a daily wage labourer, said that they did not know why Tirupathi Rao attacked the girl.

Suneetha told the media that she used to address Tirupathi Rao as a brother. The victim lodged a complaint with Veerulapadu police. Though a case has not been registered, police are searching for the accused.

A school teacher expressed shock over entering of a stranger in the school and slapping a student. Post the incident, the school students are gripped by fear.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Damascus' Christmas tree brings light after years of conflict
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp