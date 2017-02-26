Multi Model logistic Park of CONCOR begins operations in port city, first container flagged off

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: With the efforts of Container Corporation of India (CONCOR), the Multi Model Logistic Park (Private freight terminal), said to be the first of its kind in Andhra Pradesh, commenced regular operations after trial runs in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. The railways can now transport freight containers from Vizag to any part of the country.



Commissioning the Multi Model Logistic Park (MMLP) here on Saturday, divisional railway manager Chandralekha Mukherjee flagged off the first train carrying containers to Vedanta Alumina plant at Brundamal, Odisha. The `500-crore MMLP, spread over 108 acres opposite to the Visakhapatnam airport, claimed to be the first of its kind in Andhra Pradesh.



Speaking to newsmen during commissioning of the MMLP, Chandralekha Mukherjee said that the permission for the project had been granted in May 2014.



Attributing the success to authorities of CONCOR, Chandralekha Mukherjee said that the present place was completely a low-lying area with waste waters in the past and with the efforts of the CONCOR, the project had become a reality within a short time.



“Under various stages, around `500 crore was spent on the project. Whether it is group operational services or any other, all facilities will come under one roof. We appeal to the industries to make use of the facility to transport their bulk materials from Vizag to any part of the world, bring profits for themselves as well as the CONCOR and the railways,” said the DRM.



Explaining the benefits, CONCOR general manager Yelvendra Yadav said that compared to road transport, the railway container transport reduces pollution almost by one sixth. Railways can transport around 2,500 tonnes of material in a single shift, while for the same a road transport needs around 100 trucks, he said. Economically, this is around three to four times cheaper than road transport, Yelvender said.



“We do have special refrigerator containers for goods which do need refrigerators. We are expecting industries of steel, aluminium, fishes, rice and a few others will utilise this facility,” he said.

For the project, there was a need of a 8.2-km track and the authorities have laid around 6.2 km in the first stage.



The park has an exclusive warehouse at present and three more warehouses will come up. The MMLP also has state-of-the-art handling facilities for the cargo. Nine major bridges have been constructed by the CONCOR for the facility.