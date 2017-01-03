Farmer burnt alive in hut

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM : In a freak incident, a 45-year-old farmer, D Ramarao, was burnt alive after a hut caught fire when bonfire spread on the outskirts of U.Bodaput, a tribal hamlet of Hukumpeta mandal in the agency.

Though the incident occurred on Sunday night, it came to light on Monday morning. According to police, Ramarao along with two others had gone to fields on Sunday evening to watch their harvested paddy. The other two, after a some time rushed to the village.

Unable to bear cold, Ramarao lit a bonfire in the hut and slept. While Ramarao was sleeping, the fire spread to the entire hut. Unable to escape, he was burnt alive. Based on the information, the police have registered a case under Section 174 of CrPC. Further investigation is on.