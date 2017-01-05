City faces sanitation woes as filth piles up 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: At a time when the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) is exploring all possibilities to make it to the top in the Swachh Survekshan-2017 survey to be conducted by the Ministry of Urban Development, in reality, the sanitation problem still remained unaddressed as piles of garbage is lying by the roadside in several parts of the city.

To air their grievances, the residents have chosen special Android application, Swachh-MoUD, as a platform by posting pictures with regard to untidiness in their respective divisions. The app, launched as part of Swachh Bharat Mission, is also linked to Vijayawada Municipal Corporation.

A Central team will visit the city to conduct the survey from January 17 to 19 and the ranking will be announced on February 15.

In 2016, Vijayawada ranked 23rd in Swachh Survekshan and it is aiming for the top this year.

Garbage being dumped in the open and municipal sweepers failing to turn up to clean, over flowing dustbins, animal carcasses lying on the road and dirty public toilets top the list of complaints received from the residents.

The complaints might be a trickle, but they have not encouraged the VMC to resolve them quickly.

So far, close to 100 complaints have been lodged through the app by the residents. Of which, around 40 have been resolved by the civic body officials.