VISAKHAPATNAM: In an attempt to ensure smooth conduct of the second edition of the two-day CII Partnership Summit, which is scheduled to begin on January 27 in Visakhaptnam, the government has decided to prepare the draft MoUs proposed to be inked during the programme, well in advance.

The first edition of the summit organised in the city in January last year was a three-day event, while this time it is being organised for two days. Further, the delegates are scheduled to take part in the Visakha Utsav slated for January 28, coinciding with the valedictory of the CII summit. It means there will be less time available for discussions on the proposed pacts.

To avoid the last-minute hurry, the authorities have taken the decision of preparing the draft MoUs before the summit begins, reason out the officials.

While reviewing the arrangements of the partnership on Tuesday, chief secretary SP Tucker asked the district administration to prepare the list of MoUs in advance.

He informed the administration that the Gujarat and Rajasthan governments, with a strategic approach, are expected to ink majority of the MoUs during the summit. “ The officials must prepare the MoU keeping the investors’ expectations and plans in view. They should initiate measures to highlight the land availability and other infrastructure facilities to attract the investors,” Tucker had said, while addressing the officials on Tuesday.

During the first edition of the summit, as many as 334 MoUs were signed and the chief secretary, while reviewing the grounding of the MoUs last year, has directed the officials to clear the hurdles on priority and send the detailed proposals to government for clearance at the earliest.

Meanwhile, the authorities are on their toes to make the second edition of the summit successful. Over 1,000 delegates from 32 countries have confirmed their participation so far and around 600 more delegates from various states are expected to take part in the event. The government has reserved over 1,500 rooms in various hotels and guest houses in the city. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is closely monitoring the arrangements and he will review the arrangements once he returns from his Davos tour.

The government is expecting huge investments in defence, automobile, textiles, apparels, aerospace, food processing, bio-technology and tourism sectors this time.

The district administration, in association with the Department of Industries, is making arrangements on APIIC grounds, the venue for the event. In total, five air-conditioned convention centres and 12 exhibition stalls are being erected for the programme.