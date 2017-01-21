VISAKHAPATNAM: The Airport police on Friday arrested four persons of a seven-member gang on the charges of duping unemployed youth on the pretext of providing jobs and collecting huge amounts. The accused have till now duped as many as 23 unemployed youth by promising jobs in various departments like police, NTPC, Railways, steel plant and in a few other organisations and collected around Rs 73 lakh.

The arrested have been identified as S Pavan Kumar (36), a resident of Madhavadhra, B Atchanna, B Polayya and D Krishna Murthy, Three more of the gang are at large and the police have launched a manhunt for the trio. Airport Police Station inspector N Prabhakar said that the main accused was Pavan Kumar and others were his agents. Pavan Kumar used his agents to identify unemployed youth waiting for jobs.

The accused has collected Rs 4 lakh from each candidate and used to issue forged hall-tickets and also forged appointment letters to gain their confidence. A victim, P Umamaheswara Reddy, reportedly approached the police, who after preliminary investigation arrested the four and seized a laptop among others from the gang.