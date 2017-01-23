Farmers’ tears bode ill for Andhra Pradesh, warns Pawan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan lambasted the State government for its ‘spectator stance’ as the contractors of Polavaram project turned 207 acres of land at Moola Lanka village near Polavaram into a dumping yard and demanded equal compensation to all farmers of Amaravati irrespective of whether it is patta land or lanka land.



Pawan Kalyan yet again took the twitter route to bring farmers’ problems to the notice of the State government and that too a day before Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s weekly review meeting on Polavaram project.



On Sunday, the actor turned politician had started his series of tweets stating that tears in the eyes of farmers be it from Moola Lanka village near Polavaram of West Godavari district or farmers tilling lands in river islets of new capital Amaravati, is not good for Andhra Pradesh.



He demanded to know how the public representatives allowed 207 acres of multi-crop irrigated lands at Moola Lanka to turn into a dumping yard without the consent of the farmers. He wondered what should be said of the people’s representatives who pay least attention of what people would think, while Transstroy belonging to TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao, the contractor of Polavaram project converts those farmlands into a dumping yard.



PK questions CM’s deafening silence on farmers’ issues



Why the government that conducts monthly review on Polavaram, failed to focus on the problems of the farmers of Moola Lanka, Jana Sena chief demanded to know.



“Do those in the government feel that the farmers are not their people or they don’t want to put the contractor to inconvenience? When the suffering farmers demanded compensation, none had listened to them. Already Polavaram farmers have suffered much in different ways and when they approached police, complaining about injustice meted out to to them, they are silenced by police, who foisted false cases against them. This is not good. At least now do justice to them,” he tweeted.



It was on January 18, farmers from Moola Lanka met Pawan Kalyan and sought his help in getting justice done to them. On the same day, farmers from Amaravati too met the Jana Sena chief and wanted him to bring pressure on the overnment.



Having assured them to take the issue to the notice of the government and decide the future course of action based on the response, Pawan Kalyan took the twitter route. He tweeted that everyone one aspiring for social development should understand the plight of Amaravati and Lanka farmers.



‘Show no discrimination in compensation to farmers’



He said farmers tilling land in river islets of Amaravati now feel that they are being neglected and discriminated in payment of compensation because they are Dalits. This is not good for the society. Pawan tweeted that as per National Green Tribunal rules, no construction activity should be taken up on flood plains of Krishna river. He said there is no clarity as to whether the State government had taken necessary permissions for the construction activity in Amaravati.



People, at least farmers should be explained as to what purpose the lands taken will be put to use. Government should pay the compensation it has agreed upon before taking the lands. Farmers of patta lands and Lanka lands should be treated equal and there should not be any discrimination in compensation, Pawan said.