Train services resume on Rayagada-Vizianagaram route; NIA, CID begin accident probe

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Train services between Rayagada and Vizianagaram have resumed from Monday morning after the railway authorities cleared tracks which were completely damaged for about 100 metres after the derailment of Jagadalpur- Bhubaneswar Hirakhand Express at Kuneru railway station of Komarada mandal in Vizanagaram district late on Saturday.

A spokesperson from Eastcoast Railway Waltair division said that the rail tracks

were cleared by 4.15 am on Monday and the first train ran between Rayagada-Vizianagaram line around 6 am.

A large number of workers were deployed for restoration works on Sunday morning itself.

Railway authorities from Visakhapatnam and Odisha coordinated the track clearance work throughout Sunday.

Meanwhile, the NIA and CID teams have arrived at the accident spot.

The Government Railway Police and the local police too visited the spot.

CID additional DG Dwaraka Tirumala Rao told mediapersons that they are investigating all possible causes for the fatal incident and did not rule out sabotage by the extremist forces.

In all, 39 persons died after several coaches of Jagadalpur-Bhubaneawar Hirakhand

Express derailed at Kuneru late Saturday night.

By Monday morning, the police identified all the deceased of which eight are from Andhra Pradesh. Majority of the remaining victims are from Odisha and Bihar.