Spy camera sporting cops in mufti nab eve teasers in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: “Eve teasers wreak havoc on women’s confidence. Vulgar comments and chances of getting groped on the streets are enough to make any woman feel stressed out while venturing out alone,” says a constable Meena Kumari (name changed) of the Suryaraopet Police Station here who is now a member of the Mahila Rakshak team set up to bring eve teasers to book told Express.

Meena was instrumental in nabbing a few eve teasers at Pundit Nehru Bus Station and Apsara Theatre area on Thursday and Friday.

The Mahila Rakshaks work in mufti, in order to remain undifferentiated in the crowds. When eve-teasers pass comments or misbehave with them, the spy cameras they wear records the incident and signals are given to the team members in fatigues who pick up the offenders.

Around 50 Mahila Rakshak teams have been formed to curb eve-teasing in the city and operations began on Thursday. In first two days alone, the special teams took 14 eve teasers into custody at various public places in Vijayawada.

Police have identified 64 areas in the city as that are hot spots for miscreants. According to police, a majority of these areas are secluded and women are uncomfortable walking in these areas. The city police have planned several interventions like to install CCTVs etc.

CCTVs have been set up at 30 of the 64 sensitive locations and the process of installing better lighting systems are underway. Each Mahila Rakshak team consists of six members and 50 vehicles will be spared round-the-clock the clock to keep a watch on eve teasers. All 14 arrested were given counselling in the presence of their parents and released on Friday evening.