COIMBATORE/TIRUPATI: A manhunt spread across three States spanning a fortnight for an infant kidnapped from the Tirumala Temple was called off after a man and a woman surrendered before the Rasipuram police on Friday. On the morning of June 14, some one stole baby Chenna Kesava while he was sleeping next to his mother at a mantapam in front of the Tirumala shirne. The boy’s father Venkatesh, immediately alerted the police who launched a frantic search for the boy.

After scanning the CCTV footage on the premises, the officials zeroed in on a couple, seen abducting the child. The officials circulated the couple’s picture on Facebook and WhatsApp and informed their Tamil Nadu and Karnataka counterparts. Sensing that the noose was tightening around them, Ashok (24) and Thankayee (24) walked into the Rasipuram police and confessed to abducting the child and surrendered.

Thankayee, a native of Singalanatham near Rasipuram, was married to Periyasamy, a resident of Mecheri in Salem, and is a mother of two children. Thankayee was having an extra-marital affair with Ashok, a resident of Mettur in Salem. Two years ago, they eloped and settled at Bengaluru. After living together for nearly two years, they recently decided to return to their village. However, they had a problem as to how they could convince their relatives that they were married.

After days of thinking, they hatched a plot to kidnap a child and trick the relatives into believing it was theirs. As part of the plan, they landed at the Tirupati Temple and abducted Venkatesa’s child. Later, they went to Singalanatham and pretended as a couple. However, their gameplan did not work as villagers came across Thankayee and Ashok’s photos on social media and alerted the Rasipuram police.

On Friday morning, the Rasipuram police landed at Singalanatham. Knowing that their game was up, Ashok and Thankayee surrendered. The accused were being taken to Andhra Pradesh along with the child.

Aadhaar data came in handy for the police in zeroing in on the culprits. The police, after checking the data of those who availed accommodation on Tirumala could get to know the identity of the kidnappers.

Tirumala has 6,000 rooms and the police had to check the identity of those who occupied these 6,000 rooms for three days from June 11 to 14 which means they had to check the Aadhaar data of 14,000 families. After that with the Aadhaar numbers, the police took help from Tamil Nadu.