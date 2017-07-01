ELURU: Leader of the Opposition and YSRCP president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday visited Garagaparru village in West Godavari district where Dalit families were socially boycotted by upper caste people. Interestingly, Jagan succeeded in consoling both the upper caste people and Dalits in the village.

He reached Garagaparru village on Friday morning. When he entered the village, the upper caste people were staging a dharna demanding the release of three people arrested in connection with the social boycott of Dalit families. Jagan discussed the issue with the agitating people. Later, he visited Christianpet in the village and met people of the Dalit community and interacted with them.

He took assurances from both the parties that they will abide by their words to be friendly with each other in the future.The Opposition Leader announced that a committee of YSRCP would be constituted to create a friendly atmosphere between the Dalits and other communities in the village. The committee will have people from both the groups and YSRCP leaders Alla Nani, Merugu Nagarjuna, Koyye Moshen Raju and former MLA Pathapati Sarraju.

The committee will discuss with both the groups and try to bring peace in the village. The upper caste people, mostly women, told Jagan that they would like to live like brothers in the village as in the earlier days. They alleged that the problem has been deepened due to the interference of some mischievous people.

Communication gap has also played a role for creating the gap between the two groups, they told Jagan. If all outsiders leave the issue to the villagers, it will be solved amicably, they said, adding that they do not have any objection to the installation of Dr B R Ambedkar statue in the village. Jagan told the villagers, “All are not good and all are not bad. Some people may be bad. The wrong deed was done by one or two persons and it should not apply to all people of the community”.

He later went to Christianpet and met the Dalits. After listening to their problems, the YSRCP president said: “I will talk with both parties. All should come on one platform. All people will have to live here peacefully,” he said. “The YSRCP will bring both parties on one platform and bring a peaceful atmosphere. You should forget the past and go ahead,” he said.