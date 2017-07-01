VISAKHAPATNAM: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) which has started to probe into the allegations of tampering of revenue records in Vizag has received as many as 172 complaints so far. According to soures, on the first day of its investigations (Wednesday), the SIT camp office set up at the collecorate received 38 complaints pertaining to tampering of land records, and the next day it received another 65 through the toll-free number, landlines and WhatsApp number set up for the aggreived.

On Friday, the SIT office received another 69 complaints from various places, taking th enumber of complaints to 172. Under the supervision of deputy collector L Vijaya Sarathi and joint collector G Srijana, the SIT administrative staff were engaged in the scrutiny of the complaints.

It is learnt that majority of the complaints are not in the purview of the SIT investigation. However, sources said the SIT staff were considering all the complaints as of now.